Pothole-ridden stretch on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway poses risk to commuters

Slum dwellers of Balijhar and Bauriapalanda have alleged that the road has turned into a virtual death trap with huge potholes and craters.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:34 AM

Potholes

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The 5-km stretch of road from PPL Chowk of Cuttack-Paradip State Highway leading to the PPL main gate and railway station replete with potholes has been a nightmare for commuters for the past few years. Despite assurance by the district administration, no effort has been made to repair the road. 

Slum dwellers of Balijhar and Bauriapalanda have alleged that the road has turned into a virtual death trap with huge potholes and craters. Using the road becomes even more riskier after rainfall as water gets filled in the holes leading to accidents. 

Constructed by Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) in 1982, the road was maintained by PPL till 2014. But after being declared a multi-modal corridor under the State government, locals and employees of  industries in the area started depending on the road besides heavy vehicles started plying on it regularly.  

Given the wear and tear, PPL, IFFCO, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Adani Wilmar, etc took up responsibility of maintaining the road as part of their corporate social responsibility. But no tangible work has reportedly been carried out in eight years, locals alleged.

As complaints became regular, the district administration conducted a review meeting last year where it was decided to spend Rs 8.05 crore for repairing the road and the amount to be borne by the companies using it. 

However, even after one year, no renovation work has started though PPL and IFFCO have contributed  Rs 1.15 crore each while others are yet to pay.

Meanwhile, Collector Parul Patwari conducted a review meeting a few days back for improvement of the road to avert traffic congestion. She has directed all companies concerned to pay their dues within a month. 

