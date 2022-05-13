Works department to develop infrastructure of four tourist spots

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday directed the Works department for fast implementation of the site development works of four important tourist places like Nrusinghanath, Harishankar, Bhitarkanika and Chandrabhaga that are being developed as major tourist destinations.

Taking a review of the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed to manage the sites through committees involving the local stakeholders. The local women self help groups (WSHGs) should be given priority in hospitality, sanitation and upkeep of the facilities proposed to be developed.

At Bhitarkanika, tourism facilities will be developed in four principal zones - Dangamal, Gupti, Khola and Chandbali. The primary interventions would include setting up of cottages, laying of floating jetties, development of arrival plaza, common facility centres, interpretation centre, facilities for wildlife sighting, toilets, parking and other tourist facilitation infrastructure.

Moreover, land for tourism projects will be acquired and developed by IDCO near Gupti, Khola and Kasturikana.The entire project will be undertaken in three phases. In the first phase an amount of Rs 46.23 crore will be invested for creation of high priority facilities. The Collector and divisional forest officer of Kendrapara submitted field updates and relevant suggestions through video conferencing.

After setting up necessary facilities at Bhitarkanika, the department would hand over the assets to the department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change for sustainable management. Similarly, boating and beach sight facilities will be developed at Chandrabhaga with an investment of around Rs 42 crore. The site development works at Nrusinghanath and Harishankar is estimated to cost around Rs 46 crore.