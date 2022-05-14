BBMCH steps up work to curb ragging

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: ANTI-ragging measures have been stepped up in the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) at Balangir following the death of a first year student on the campus last month.

Speaking at an anti-ragging sensitisation workshop held in BBMCH for senior students on Friday, Dean Sabita Mohapatra said as per the UGC guidelines, 20 anti-ragging preventive measures are already in place on the campus and 16 more steps have been taken.

While a counselling cell for outstation students and a 24x7 anti-ragging helpline have been set up, complaint boxes have been put up in hostels of first year students. More CCTVs, too, have been installed in all the hostels.

Freshers are being counselled by professional counsellors and a rapid response team has been formed to respond to emergency situations. Collector Chanchal Rana and SP Nitin Kushalkar also spoke on the occasion.