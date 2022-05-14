STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMCH steps up work to curb ragging

ANTI-ragging measures have been stepped up in the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) at Balangir following the death of a first year student on the campus last month.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking at an anti-ragging sensitisation workshop held in BBMCH for senior students on Friday, Dean Sabita Mohapatra said as per the UGC guidelines, 20 anti-ragging preventive measures are already in place on the campus and 16 more steps have been taken.

While a counselling cell for outstation students and a 24x7 anti-ragging helpline have been set up, complaint boxes have been put up in hostels of first year students. More CCTVs, too, have been installed in all the hostels. 

Freshers are being counselled by professional counsellors and a rapid response team has been formed to respond to emergency situations. Collector Chanchal Rana and SP Nitin Kushalkar also spoke on the occasion.

