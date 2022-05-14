Contractors smell a rat in rice supply bid for schools

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The low tender prices quoted by a contractor for delivery of rice to schools under mid-day meal in the district has come as a surprise for many.

According to reports, the District Education Department had invited tenders for transport of rice to the schools under mid-day meal of Prime Minister’s Nutrition Scheme. Though `150 was laid by the government as base price for transportation of a quintal of rice to schools in the district, a contractor has reportedly bid to deliver it at `29 for Nandahandi, `38 for Nabarangpur, `30 for Tentulikhunti `45 for Umerkote, `40 for Raighar and Jharigaon and `47 for Chandahandi blocks.

Although the district administration has not finalised the tender, it has caused stir among other contractors in the district. Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari said, it was not possible to supply rice to the school at such a low transportation cost unless there is some irregularity.

Contractors have alleged that the government price for loading and unloading per quintal is `16.

Without corruption, supply of rice at such a low transportation cost is just not possible, they further added.

Notably, teachers have been complaining of receiving rice bags of 50 kgs which contain 10 to 15 kgs less in each. “There is likely a nexus between teachers, mill owners and transportation contractors, all of who benefit in the deal. The district administration needs to conduct an independent investigation into it,” alleged the contractors.

At a recent ZP meeting held at Nabarangpur, MLAs and ZP members had also complained of schools receiving less rice in each bag. They alleged that such irregularities are happening under the nose of the district civil supplies department.

