STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha up for grabs

According to the ECI, notification for the by-election will be issued on May 26. The last date of filing nomination papers will be June 2 while scrutiny will be done on June 3.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha, which has been necessitated due to resignation of BJD member Subhash Chandra, on June 13.

According to the ECI, notification for the by-election will be issued on May 26. The last date of filing nomination papers will be June 2 while scrutiny will be done on June 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 6. The ECI said polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 13 and counting at 5 pm the same day.

Singh resigned after he was elected as the mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha on April 20, 2020 and resigned on April 22, 2022. Earlier on Thursday, the ECI had announced elections to three RS seats from the State on June 10 as terms of three BJD members Prasanna Acharya, N Bhaskar Rao and Sasmit Patra will be over on July 1.

The BJD is in a position to win all the four seats as it has a strength of 122 members in the Assembly. The BJP and Congress do not have the numbers to win a single seat. Speculation is rife in BJD about the replacements as the ruling party is likely to announce the 4 candidates during May end or June first week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Odisha RS elections Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp