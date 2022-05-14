JSW Infra begins work at PPT coal terminal 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: JSW Infrastructure began commercial operations at the Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal on Thursday. The fully-mechanized terminal at Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has an annual coal handling capacity of 30 million tonne and will handle capesize vessels once dredging at the port is completed.

Company sources said, PPT had awarded JSW Infrastructure to develop a fully-mechanised coal terminal on Build, Operate & Transfer basis for 30 years. The `1,300 crore worth terminal has capacity to unload 25 rakes per day and can load two vessels simultaneously. The infrastructure of the terminal is built to ensure higher productivity while reducing overall logistics cost to power producers. With current cargo capacity crossing 150 million tonne per annum (MTPA), JSW Infrastructure’s target is to have a total cargo handling capacity of 200 MTPA by 2024.

Joint MD & CEO of JSW Infrastructure Arun Maheshwari said steam coal prices have witnessed a sharp increase globally in the last few months, forcing thermal power plants and other coal-based industries to switch to domestic coal. “Paradip Port continues to be an attractive sea route for coal movement. Start of this coal terminal has come at the right time to fill up the demand gap of domestic coal. With its commissioning, India can now offer capesize shipments with efficient operations,” he said.