Man seeks protection as family including three minor girls assaulted in Odisha's Nikeshjore village

Rama Naik and his family including three minor daughters were allegedly assaulted by miscreants after villagers suspected them of practising black magic.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Black Magic

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  One Rama Naik, on Friday,  submitted a memorandum to the SP at his office seeking police protection after he and his family including three minor daughters were allegedly assaulted by miscreants in Nikeshjore village within Thuamul Rampur police limits recently. The villagers suspected the family of practising black magic. 

Fearing for life, Naik and his 10-member family is reportedly staying outside the village at present.  As per sources, some villagers suspected that women members in their family fell sick as Naik, due to past enmity, was doing black magic on them. They went together and allegedly attacked his family on May 9.

Without any support, the family members locked themselves up and informed the Thuamul Rampur PS. Enraged about the police complaint, the miscreants again allegedly assaulted Naik’s family including his three minor daughters on May 10. Though an FIR was filed in Thuamul Rampur PS on the same day, the family has been staying outside the village out of fear.

In charge of Thuamul Rampur PS, Ramaniranjan Dalei said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Due protection will be given to the family members, he added. In the memorandum, apart from police protection, Naik also appealed for action against the culprits. 

