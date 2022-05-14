National Monument Authority asks Jagannath Temple Administration to revise building plan of office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has asked the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to rework its own building redevelopment plan under the Jagannath temple heritage corridor project.

The SJTA building is proposed to be reconstructed within the regulated area of 200 metres of the 12th century shrine. The NMA has asked the authorities to reduce the height of the proposed building so as to prevent overshadowing of the temple complex by a tall structure.

Since any new construction in the regulated zone of a protected monument needs NMA approval, the SJTA had submitted an application for grant of requisite permission under Section 20(C) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR).

The application mentioned the height of the building to be of 14.5 mtr. "NMA members felt that the height of the building should be restricted to a maximum 7.5 mtr considering the heritage value of the entire place. They have recommended for reduction of the building height and asked the SJTA to submit a revised proposal and drawings for the building," NMA Member Secretary Bhaskar Verma told The New Indian Express.

As per the project report, the renovated SJTA office will have expanded functions. Apart from administrative work, it will be used to receive dignitaries and guests visiting the shrine. It will also have arrangements for VIPs to witness the Rath Yatra.

Officials of Tata Projects, which is implementing the project for Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC), told this paper that both the SJTA office and Shri Jagannath reception centre will be G+2 (ground+two floors) in the regulated zone. The structures in the prohibited zone will be smaller facilities at the ground-level.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cultural Advisory Committee of the Parikrama project had decided to move the Shri Jagannath reception centre beyond the prohibited area (100 mtr) of the monument.

As per to the original project report, the reception centre was proposed to be constructed over half an acre of land on the southeast side of the temple. It included a queue management facility with capacity of 6,000 persons, security checking system, cloakroom for up to 4,000 people, drinking water and toilets, taps for washing hands and feet and souvenir shop among other things.