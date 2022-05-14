STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha may see early monsoon this year, say experts

Initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 14th May 2022

Odisha Rains

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Monsoon may arrive early in Odisha this year, said weather experts. Their prediction is based on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecast indicating that south-west monsoon’s onset date over Kerala will be earlier than usual.

This year, the onset of south-west monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of plus/minus four days, said the national weather forecaster on Friday. Monsoon usually takes 10 to 12 days to arrive in Odisha after hitting the Kerala coast. In 2021, monsoon arrived in the State on its normal onset date - June 10.

Initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the south-west monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22.

In association with enhanced cross equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favourable for advance of south-west monsoon into south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of south-east Bay of Bengal around May 15, said the IMD.

"South-west monsoon onset over Kerala is expected to be earlier than its normal date. More clarity will emerge regarding its advancement towards Odisha in next two weeks," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Odisha may receive normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season. On an average, the State receives 1,159 mm rainfall during the monsoon.

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University Sarat Chandra Sahu said some models are indicating continuous lower daytime temperature in Odisha in the first week of June. "Continuous lower daytime temperatures might occur due to the early onset of monsoon over the State. More details can be ascertained in the coming days," he added. 

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in the mercury level in Odisha after tropical storm Asani dissipated. On the day, nine places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more. Sonepur was the hottest at 42.5 degrees on Friday.

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35.2 degree Celsius each during the period.The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm activity in a few parts of the State till May 17.

