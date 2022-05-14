Odisha to create 10,000 hectares land bank for compensatory afforestation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department has decided to create a compensatory afforestation land bank of 10,000 hectare (ha) to facilitate smooth implementation of critical projects requiring diversion of forests.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests SK Ratho said the bank will be created using degraded revenue forest land for compensatory afforestation against forest diversion for maintaining ecological balance.

Officials said that 13 forest divisions have been identified where the projects will be taken up on priority basis. The progress of identifying and creating the land bank has remained satisfactory in Keojnhar, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Jeypore and Koraput forest divisions.

But the progress has been found to be poor in Angul, Athamalik, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi North, Karanjia, Khurda and Phulbani divisions. "June 15 has been set as the target for survey and demarcation. DFOs have been asked to coordinate with field officials of Revenue department and expedite work," said a forest official.