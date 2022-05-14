STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha State Selection Board to hold entrance test for teacher education courses

The Higher Education department officials said the first OMR-based examination will be done in July-end this year.

Published: 14th May 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The entrance examination for admission to various teacher education courses - BEd, BEd (Hindi) and MEd - in the State for the academic session 2022-24 will be done by the State Selection Board. The Higher Education department officials said the first OMR-based examination will be done in July-end this year.

While the interested applicants will have to apply for the three courses in 11 degree, three model and 16 standalone teacher training institutions through the department-run Student Academic Management System (SAMS), the department will handover the students database to the board after the application filing process is over.

The entrance examinations will be conducted in all the 30 districts of the State. In a letter to the president of the State Selection Board on Friday, the department asked it to prepare the OMR sheets, question papers, conduct the examinations and evaluate the results. The tentative date of opening of SAMS portal for receipt of applications from candidates is June 1 to June 27.

Prior to the Higher Education bringing the colleges offering teacher education courses under its fold, these entrance examinations were held by the Directorate of TE and SCERT, Odisha.

