STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC grants bail to child in conflict with law after three years in custody

The CCL Roshni Meher, an accused in a murder case registered at Bijepur police station in Bargarh district, had filed bail petition in the High Court on June last year.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Granting bail to a child in conflict with law (CCL) who is in custody for over three years, the Orissa High Court on Thursday said its proceedings "cannot be held hostage to the whims of the investigating agency and for their lackadaisical attitude, rights of an accused cannot be marginalised".

The CCL Roshni Meher, an accused in a murder case registered at Bijepur police station in Bargarh district, had filed bail petition in the High Court on June 22, 2021. It challenged the order of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court at Bargarh rejecting her bail plea on July 23, 2019. She has been in custody since December 8, 2018.

The single judge bench of  Justice V Narasingh said, "It is indeed disconcerting that the concerned district police administration have scant regard for the orders passed by this court and have chosen to disregard repeated communication from the office of the Advocate General for submission of case diary for which the case has to suffer adjournments."

It is fervently hoped that necessary corrective action shall be taken so as to make the police machinery more responsive to the needs of administration of justice, Justice Narasingh said, while asking the Registry to send copies of the order to Principal Secretary. Home department, DGP, DIG (Western Range) and SP Bargarh.

"Considering the age of the petitioner and the period of custody, this court is constrained not to grant any further adjournment to the counsel for the State. On a conspectus of the materials on record, this court directs the petitioner to be released on bail on such terms to be fixed by the learned court in seisin over the matter," Justice Narasingha said in his May 12 order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Orissa High Court Child in conflict with law Roshni Meher
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp