Politicial leaders have war of words at second Cuttack Municipal Corporation meet

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Uproar marked the second council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday as opposition Congress and BJP corporators exchanged words with their BJD counterparts over various civic issues.

The opposition corporators blamed the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) for clogged drains, bad roads, mosquito menace, unhygienic conditions and irregularities in solid waste management in the city.

The ruling party corporators opposed them. Mayor Subhas Singh said CMC officials have been instructed to complete drain desilting work by June 15.