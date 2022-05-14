STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela municipal elections: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray's political tone baffles all

Political observers feel that Ray at best could be the kingmaker in the RMC poll as winning as an Independent against the strong BJD and BJP seems unlikely.

14th May 2022

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Re-emergence of former Union Minister Dilip Ray in Rourkela politics after a lull of nearly four years has sprung a surprise across political landscape in Sundargarh district.

Once a political heavyweight, Ray (67) had stayed away from active politics since 2018 end. As he suddenly becomes active for the upcoming Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) elections, speculations are rife about his next move.

Sources say that Ray's latest move has begun to rattle local leadership of the BJD and BJP as both are seriously considering chances of winning in the event RMC elections take place soon. The moribund Congress, however, seems unaffected by prospects of new political equations building up in the town. 

Even close confidantes of Ray, they say, are in the dark about his next political move or possible role in the RMC polls, especially when his influence in Rourkela politics has somewhat waned compared to what it used to be two decades back.

A close aide and former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela municipality, Ramesh Chandra Bal informed that Ray, now without any political affiliation, recently held a meeting with his close confidantes and long-time followers and exhorted them to gear up for the upcoming urban polls which may take place by end of 2022.

Political observers feel that Ray at best could be the kingmaker in the RMC poll as winning as an Independent against the strong BJD and BJP seems unlikely.

Ever since its formation during 1980s, Ray had retained a stronghold in Rourkela Municipality (upgraded to RMC in 2014) till 2008. In September 2008 election, the BJD had for the first time won the municipality poll winning 20 of 33 wards, while the Congress led by Ray ended up with nine wards.'

In 2014, Ray won as Rourkela MLA for BJP. 'Four years later, he quit the party and the MLA post blaming Modi government for ignoring and delaying the development aspirations of his Rourkela constituency. Afterwards, Ray had unsuccessfully tried his return to BJD and in 2019 assembly election, both BJD and BJP candidates of Rourkela had sought his blessing.

Citing recent developments, sources close to Ray said though nothing is finalised yet, Ray may return to either BJD or BJP as both parties now have soften their views as he continues to maintain personnel relation with many influential leaders of both sides. If sources are to be believed, the top leadership of BJP recently reached out to Ray over phone. 

