Wife, 2 children burn to death, man escapes unhurt

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jharpokharia police on Friday detained one Mangal Marandi of Unchagoan village following the death of his wife, 5 year-old daughter and 3-month-old-son in a fire mishap on Thursday midnight.

As per sources, the mishap took place at around 2 am killing the three besides destroying all the belongings in the house. However, Marandi escaped unhurt. Police said the house where Mangal and his family were sleeping caught fire. Mangal woke up to the devastation and informed the fire team at Sarashkana who rushed to the spot. Though the team extinguished the fire, by then the three had breathed their last, added police.

Jharpokharia police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. On being interrogated, Marandi claimed that the fire might have erupted due to leakage in the pipe connected to the gas cylinder.

