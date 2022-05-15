Ahead of Sital Sasthi, SMC Starts sanitation drive   

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a massive sanitation drive to make the city ready for the historic Sital Sasthi Jatra is going to be celebrated next month after a gap of 2 years.The festival, which marks the marriage of lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati, is scheduled to be held on June 4.

After consulting with the Sital Sasthi Yatra committees about their requirements, the civic body has already started major cleaning work of the city as part of the pre-monsoon cleaning drive. The sanitation staffs are spraying bleaching powder along the streets while garbage collection and lifting of silt are being done on priority basis to prevent obstruction on the streets. Residents also being asked to avoid dumping their garbage near the ring road or Mahanadi ghat.

Official sources said as the procession moves along the narrow lanes of the city like Jhaduapada, Daleipada amd Nandapada, the roads need to be free from all encroachments to avoid congestion. As Sital Sasthi also marks the onset of monsoon and a huge crowd moves through the town during the period, there is always always a threat of clogging up of drains. The cleaning drive will be further intensified right before the festival.

Enforcement officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said,”We have already started cleaning and declogging the drains to ensure smooth passage of waste water. Alongside, we have also started cleaning along the ring road. While the sanitation workers of the SMC have been engaged for majority cleaning work across key localities in the city, the drains are being cleaned using the machines at some places.

In the last two years, Sital Sasthi was celebrated on a very low scale due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even the homecoming procession which witnesses a crowd of thousands was limited to a few devotees and organising committee members.