Brown sugar worth Rs 3 cr seized in Puri, 3 held  

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri police busted a drug racket and arrested three persons including the mastermind besides recovering over 3 kg high grade brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore from a vehicle at Mangalaghat here on Friday night. A four-wheeler, Rs 20,000 cash, currency counting machine and a number of mobile phones were also recovered.

Informing about the raid on Saturday to the media, Puri SP K.Vishal Singh said a task force has been tracking the drug cartel operators for some time. On a tip off, Baselisahi police station officer along with special task force personnel intercepted a car at Mangalaghat area and recovered 3.192 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore, Rs 20,000 cash, a currency counting machine besides mobile phones.

The main operator of the drug racket Sujit Kumar Pattnaik of Kesharpur village under Kanas police station limits has been arrested. The other two arrested have been identified as Rajkishore Sahu and Manas Sahu.

As per police, the drugs were a part of a huge consignment. “This has been the highest quantity of drug ever seized by Puri police,” the SP informed.

In 2020, police had seized 600 gm brown sugar, in 2021, 800 gm and till May this year the total amount of drugs seized is 4.8 kg. A total of 33 persons have been booked under NDPS Act, Singh informed adding, “We will seek remand of Sujit for questioning.”