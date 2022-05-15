STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kudumi Mohantas demand ST status, allege govt apathy

The community was given ST status up to 1951 but later delisted by the government without any reason.  

Published: 15th May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Members of the Kudumi Mohanta community have alleged that  they are unable to get ST status due to apathy of the State government. Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Kudumi Sena president Jaimuni Mohanta accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of playing vote bank politics with the community before the panchayat polls, after sending Mamata Mohanta as MP for Rajya Sabha. At least 10 communities got ST status in the country recently, but the demand of Kudumi Mohantas is yet to be recognised. The community was given ST status up to 1951 but later delisted by the government without any reason.  

“We are very unhappy with the BJD government which submitted reports to Centre in favour of Purana and Tamudia Purana communities to recognise them for ST status in 2018, but has been ignoring our demands for over seven decades. Time will come to give the right answer,” Jaimuni said. The Kudumi Mohanta community  is spread across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp