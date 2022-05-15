No funds for Rangeilunda airstrip, reveals RTI  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A recent RTI reply by Ganjam administration has raised posers on the development of the historic Rangeilunda airstrip into a full-fledged airport as it reveals that no fund has been allotted for the purpose.In the reply, the land acquisition officer Ganjam has stated that Roads and Building division Berhampur had sent a proposal to the district administration for the airport in 2019 following which total 22.97 acre land was identified. This included 3.92 acre in Rangeilunda village and 19.058 acre in Karapalli. However, the district administration did not send any such proposal to the State government nor were funds allotted for the purpose.

The response which came last month after RTI activist and advocate B Sankar Patra sought details on the proposed airport, has led to more confusion as it has belied repeated assurances by the government to expand the airstrip to a full-fledged airport. Sources said, connectivity from Rangeilunda airstrip has been a longstanding demand of people in the region for over three decades now.Ganjam is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home turf and he has laid laid foundation stone for the airport twice - in 2008 and then in 2016 - with the assurance that the facility will come up soon.

In 2011, a New Delhi-based private aviation service company Global Avianautics Limited (GAL) had introduced non-scheduled air transport operation from Rangeilunda airstrip to Bhubaneswar with a six seater (two pilots and four passengers) twin engine aircraft following initiatives from the district administration. Except a trial run, however, it did not proceed further.After persistent demands from various quarters, the State government and elected representatives of Ganjam had given assurances in 2016 and a three-member Central team had visited Rangeilunda to carry out a study on the proposed expansion.

Accordingly, the Public Works department prepared the detailed project report (DPR) which stated that another 40 acre land including 30 acre of private land was needed to expand the airstrip to 1,500 metre from the existing 900 metre of the runway, at a cost of `33.39 crore. However, the expansion plan was put on the backburner as landowners reportedly refused to vacate the area identified.Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the land identified for the airstrip widening is currently not available. Besides, the Air Defence College comes within the expansion limits which is a strategic challenge.