Odisha Vigilance department arrest Rayagada Excise superintendent on charges of corruption

During searches, vigilance officers seized Rs 6.29 lakh cash from Beura, which she could not account for satisfactorily.

Published: 15th May 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance arrested Rayagada Excise in-charge superintendent Neena Beura on charges of corruption. A DSP-rank officer, Beura's car was stopped by the anti-corruption agency's officers at about 11.30 pm on Friday while she was on her way to Bhubaneswar from Rayagada.

Vigilance officers had received allegations against Beura of collecting bribe money from IMFL and country liquor vendors. They had received information that the Excise officer had received ill-gotten money from some liquor vendors.

During searches, Vigilance officers seized Rs 6.29 lakh cash from Beura, which she could not account for satisfactorily. "Beura was stopped near Totapada Square on NH-16 in Khurda district and the money was seized. A case has been registered and she was arrested on Saturday," said a Vigilance officer.

On late Friday night, Vigilance officers went to carry out searches at her husband and other family members properties. However, Beura's husband Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, who is the inspector-in-charge of Mahanga police station in Cuttack district, was not present at his government quarter.

Vigilance officers then asked Mahanga police station personnel to inform him that he has to appear before them for questioning. He appeared before the anti-corruption agency earlier in the day. Mohanty told the mediapersons that he was not aware about the ill-gotten money seized from his wife. 
 

