Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University to start fellowship in name of alumnus

During his college days, renowned communist leader Bajrabahu Satpathy was the president of the students' union of the erstwhile Gangadhar Meher College in 1973.

Gangadhar Meher University

Gangadhar Meher University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has decided to start a fellowship programme for needy students in the name of alumnus and renowned communist leader Bajrabahu Satpathy.

The proposal for Bajrabahu Satpathy Fellowship programme has already been approved by the academic council and the GMU syndicate, and will be given to undergraduate students of the university from the next academic session.

Satpathy, who passed away in August 2005, was a popular student leader and served as national vice-president of All India Student Federation (AISF).

During his college days, he was the president of the students' union of the erstwhile Gangadhar Meher College in 1973. The following year, Satpathy had also represented India in the Berlin World Youth Festival. This apart, he was associated with many social movements. 

Deputy registrar of GMU, UC Pati said that Satpathy's family members had proposed to start the fellowship programme recently and expressed their interest to contribute Rs 5 lakh to the university for the purpose. Eventually, their proposal was discussed in the academic council meeting and approved.

The proposal also got the nod of the university syndicate. "We are yet to finalise a few aspects for providing the scholarship like selection of the candidate and how many students will be selected in a year for the fellowship. The modalities will be finalised soon," Pati added.

