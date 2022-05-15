STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth makes self-immolation bid, sustains 85 pc burn injuries    

According to sources, the youth’s family was reportedly subjected to ostracisation in his village over some dispute.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth sustained 85 per cent burn injuries after he set himself on fire in front of Ganjam SP office in Chhatrapur on Saturday. Though the reason of the self-immolation bid is not yet clear, the youth identified as Badal Sahu from Borigam village under Humma panchayat in the district reportedly took the extreme step after being ‘humiliated’.

Eyewitnesses said Badal arrived in front of the SP office with a petrol-filled container in the afternoon, poured it on himself and set himself afire. Seeing this, policemen rushed and wrapped him in a bedsheet to douse the fire. Though the fire was put out, Badal sustained severe burn injuries. 

He was rushed to Chhatrapur Sub Divisional Hospital and later shifted to MKCGMCH. Doctors said he has suffered 85 per cent burn injuries and his condition is critical. Later,he was referred to SCBMCH in Cuttack.

According to sources, the youth’s family was reportedly subjected to ostracisation in his village over some dispute. Three days ago he approached the police, but was allegedly humiliated. This might have forced him to take the extreme step, sources added.Despite repeated attempts, no senior police official was available for comment.

