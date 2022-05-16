STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14-year-old still missing in sea, search operation on

It is believed while taking bath he drowned in the sea and out of fear Pritam’s friends fled the spot and returned home without informing anyone.

drowning

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Indian Coast Guard pressed a helicopter and a vessel in search of a 14-year-old school student who has been missing in the sea since Saturday after he had gone to the beach along with his friends. Pritam Das of Madhuban Bhanj Colony, studying in class-9 at Bethany Convent High School, had accompanied his four friends to the beach after school. But when he didn’t return until afternoon, his parents started to look for him in the city and checked with his friends.

They later found his cycle, uniform and school bag on the beach near the lighthouse. It is believed while taking a bath he drowned in the sea and out of fear Pritam’s friends fled the spot and returned home without informing anyone. Jatadhari Marine police station accompanied by firefighters on Saturday launched a search operation but failed to trace Pritam. 

Indian Coast Guard too joined the search operation on Sunday for two to three hours but failed to find any trace of the missing boy.In recent times there has been a spurt in drowning cases, with the 2 km beach stretch between Hanuman temple to Sandakhuda being identified as a critically-vulnerable zone. Despite tourism department having put up warning signs near the beach, people still venture into the sea.

