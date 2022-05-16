Ambulance driver abandons woman’s body after husband fails to pay fare

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, the driver of a private ambulance allegedly abandoned the body of a woman midway after the deceased’s husband failed to pay the remaining fare near Chhatia within Badachana police limits on Saturday. The body reportedly lay on the road for three to four hours before family members could get help from locals and the police to carry it to the village for cremation.

The deceased Chhabi Mishra (40) was admitted to the Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) after she complained of uneasiness. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she succumbed during treatment. She was a resident of Bhuban in Dhenkanal district.

Next day, her husband Hemant Mishra, a daily wage earner arranged a private ambulance to take body from the hospital to their house. He claimed that the driver demanded Rs 5,000 for the service but settled for Rs 3,000. After getting the amount, the driver placed the body in the vehicle and proceeded towards Chhatia. Hemant and his father-in law escorted Chhabi’s body.

However, when the ambulance was about 2 km away from the deceased’s house, he suddenly stopped the vehicle near Nelia bridge and asked Hemant to pay the remaining Rs 2,000. As the latter expressed his inability to pay, the driver left the body on the road and drove off.

“The ambulance driver had settled for Rs 3,000. But he suddenly stopped the vehicle on the way and demanded the rest Rs 2,000. My father-in law and I pleaded and promised to pay after reaching our house but he did not budge and left the body on the road,” said Hemant. After getting information, Chhatia beat house police reached the spot and along with locals, took the body to the village for the last rites.