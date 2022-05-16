STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh low pressure over BoB this week

The weatherman said they are keeping a close watch on the system expected to form over the Bay of Bengal as severe cyclone Asani’s path kept them on their toes till the last moment.

Cyclone

A low pressure area is likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal which might develop into a cyclonic storm. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After cyclone Asani dissipated without any impact of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday indicated a likelihood of formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by May 19. “A low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal this week. However, it might not intensify further as conditions are not favourable,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. 

The weatherman said they are keeping a close watch on the system expected to form over the Bay of Bengal as severe cyclone Asani’s path kept them on their toes till the last moment.IMD’s initial forecast had indicated that this year’s first tropical storm, Asani, would re-curve towards the sea after reaching near the north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Instead, it slowly moved towards Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening and crossed the coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur in a vastly weakened form.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster has said there will be no large change in maximum temperature in Odisha during next four to five days. The daytime temperature witnessed a rise in the State after cyclone Asani dissipated earlier in the week. On the day, 12 places in the State recorded temperature of 40 degree Celsius or more. Sonepur was the hottest at 43.3 degree during the period. While the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35.8 degree and 35.2 degree respectively. 

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm and lightning warning for a few places in the State between Monday and Wednesday. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed  reaching  40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul,  Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Cuttack districts on Monday.

