Rs 3 lakh crore to be spent under Samagra Siksha in 5 years

BHUBANESWAR: Centre will spend Rs 3 lakh crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in the next five years for equitable and quality education in schools, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. Inaugurating the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at Unit-III Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir here, the Union Minister said provisions have been made for promotion of science and technology and setting up virtual libraries in public schools.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi at

Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Unit-3 on Sunday

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of promoting creativity among students, especially those in the age group of 6 to 12 years, and the establishment of ATLs is a major step in that direction. “The newly set up ATL in Unit-III Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir will nurture an innovative mindset in the students of the school,” he said.

Pradhan also advised the new generation to draw inspiration from former President of India and legendary space scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and dream big for the nation. ATL is a sub-mission under the Atal Innovation Mission the Centre which contains educational kits and equipment on electronics, science, robotics, sensors, 3D printers, computers, and digital boards to promote innovation and creativity among the students.