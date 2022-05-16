STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 3 lakh crore to be spent under Samagra Siksha in 5 years

Pradhan also advised the new generation to draw inspiration from former President of India and legendary space scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and dream big for the nation. 

Published: 16th May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Centre will spend Rs 3 lakh crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in the next five years for equitable and quality education in schools, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. Inaugurating the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at Unit-III Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir here, the Union Minister said provisions have been made for promotion of science and technology and setting up virtual libraries in public schools. 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi at
Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Unit-3 on Sunday

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of promoting creativity among students, especially those in the age group of 6 to 12 years, and the establishment of ATLs is a major step in that direction. “The newly set up ATL in Unit-III Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir will nurture an innovative mindset in the students of the school,” he said. 

Pradhan also advised the new generation to draw inspiration from former President of India and legendary space scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and dream big for the nation. ATL is a sub-mission under the Atal Innovation Mission the Centre which contains educational kits and equipment on electronics, science, robotics, sensors, 3D printers, computers, and digital boards to promote innovation and creativity among the students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp