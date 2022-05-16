STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ULBs to map, revive water bodies

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has decided to map and revive water bodies in cities and towns.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has decided to map and revive water bodies in cities and towns. Officials of urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State are being trained for the purpose.Around 45 officials including ward officers, municipal engineers and city mission managers of five ULBs - Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Khurda Municipality, Jatni Municipality and Choudwar Municipality - were trained during a two-day session held here recently.

As part of the exercise, jointly carried out by the H&UD department and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the participants were taken on field visits to map three water bodies in the State Capital.
Senior officials of the H&UD department, PHEO, CGWB, Town Planning and NIUA-Delhi along with a group of  experts provided training to the ULB officials on rejuvenating the urban water bodies in a planned and sustainable way.

