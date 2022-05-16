Youth who set himself on fire before SP office dies   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The youth who had set himself on fire outside the office of Ganjam SP in Chhatrapur over poor police response to his grievances succumbed at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Badal Sahu, who hailed from Borigam village under Humma panchayat in the district, had sustained 85 per cent burn injuries after he attempted self-immolation over on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said, Badal arrived with a petrol-filled container and wanted to meet the SP. When he failed to do so, he poured the inflammable substance over himself and set himself afire. On seeing this, policemen rushed towards him with a bedsheet and tried to douse the fire. Though the fire was put out, Badal had sustained severe burn injuries by then.

He was initially rushed to Chhatrapur Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH) before being moved to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in the State Capital where he succumbed.Though the reason for self-immolation has not yet been ascertained, sources say that the youth’s family was being ostracised in their village over some dispute for more than eight years.

Badal had reportedly approached the local cops several times but did not get any response. Three days back, he had picked up a fight with some villagers for the harassment meted out to his family. Since he was unable to get any help from police, Badal had decided to meet the SP and hence came to his office that day. As the SP was not available, he lost all hopes of getting his grievance addressed and took the extreme step. Following the incident, police started investigation into the matter.

A scientific team has seized the petrol container and other materials available at the spot. A police team reached Borigam, the youth’s village, for further probe on the day. Self-immolation of aggrieved persons in front of police is not new in Ganjam district. In 2020, a BJD woman leader had set herself on fire in front of Berhampur SP’s office. A similar incident took place in February when a youth immolated himself in front of Golonthara police station. Both died under treatment and the cases have been entrusted to Crime Branch for investigation.