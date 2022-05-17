BJP says withdraw voter awareness programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP on Monday demanded the withdrawal of the voter awareness programme, ‘I will also cast vote’ as it is being allegedly misused by the ruling BJD to influence the voters in the bypoll to the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency on May 31.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a delegation of the BJP alleged that government officials engaged in the implementation of the programme are being utilised as party workers by the BJD to canvass for votes for the ruling party candidate.

Raising questions on the impartiality of the election under such circumstances, the BJP alleged that employees such as panchayat extension officer, gram rojgar sevaks, supply assistants, ASHAs, ANMs and teachers are being engaged in the implementation of the programme. But actually they are campaigning for the ruling party candidate in the guise of the programme implementation, it added and demanded that the awareness programme should be withdrawn immediately from the constituency.

The BJP delegation demanded that the voters should be made aware about their rights by street corner plays, leaflets, advertisements and hoardings.