Youth climbs atop Natamandap of Sri Jagannath temple, apprehended

PURI: Police personnel and servitors of Sri Jagannath temple caught a youth who was climbing onto the Natamandap of Srimandir on Monday. He was identified as Rajesh Hazara of West Bengal. DSP Janardan Padhi said at around noon, servitors found a person climbing on the walls of Natamandap and alerted the security personnel. Police, servitors and fire services personnel apprehended the youth. Hazara is being questioned in Simhadwar police station and efforts are underway to contact his family.

After the stoves in Srimandir kitchen were damaged late in the night and suicide by a transgender who jumped from Simhadwar main gate, police are keeping a close watch on the movement of visitors inside the temple complex, Padhi added.