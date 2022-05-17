STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth climbs atop Natamandap of Sri Jagannath temple, apprehended

Police personnel and servitors of Sri Jagannath temple caught a youth who was climbing onto the Natamandap of Srimandir on Monday.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Police personnel and servitors of Sri Jagannath temple caught a youth who was climbing onto the Natamandap of Srimandir on Monday. He was identified as Rajesh Hazara of West Bengal. DSP Janardan Padhi said at around noon, servitors found a person climbing on the walls of Natamandap and alerted the security personnel. Police, servitors and fire services personnel apprehended the youth. Hazara is being questioned in Simhadwar police station and efforts are underway to contact his family.

After the stoves in Srimandir kitchen were damaged late in the night and suicide by a transgender who jumped from Simhadwar main gate, police are keeping a close watch on the movement of visitors inside the temple complex, Padhi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple youth apprehended
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp