Two of family die in mishap

Published: 18th May 2022

By Express News Service

PHULBANI:  Two members of a family were killed while another suffered injuries after their bike was hit by a speeding truck near the Adarsha Vidyalaya on the Phulbani-Baliguda road in Phiringia block on Tuesday. 

The deceased were identified as Prasanta Digal (28) and his 4-year-old son Chandan. Digal’s wife Jyotsna, who was critically injured, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Following the incident, irate locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the family, disrupting traffic for over four hours. 

