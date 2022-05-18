STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9th International Art of Giving Day celebrated

Samanta said the United Nations will be proposed to announce May 17 as the Art of Giving Day.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Achyuta Samanta - founder of the initiative Art of Giving (AoG) which was celebrated on Tuesday - said AoG has transformed into a people’s movement, bringing hope and happiness to millions, especially those living on the margins of society. Into its 9th edition, the theme of this year’s celebration was ‘hope, harmony and happiness’. Samanta said the United Nations will be proposed to announce May 17 as the Art of Giving Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal hailed the initiative of Samanta and said his noble cause transcends all barriers and touches every soul in the society irrespective of caste, creed or religion.Samanta said 15 places in Bangladesh had observed the day while 30 more events were organised in Delhi.

Besides, every panchayat across Odisha celebrated the occasion in its unique way.Swami Sivachidananda Saraswati, Secretary, Sivananda Centenary Boys’ School Baba Ram Narayan Das, founder-president of Unit-I Ram Mandir also spoke.

