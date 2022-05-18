STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Body of newborn boy found, third such case in month

The body of a newborn baby was found floating in Brahmani river at Raichhanda village within Jenapur police limits here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The body of a newborn baby was found floating in Brahmani river at Raichhanda village within Jenapur police limits here on Tuesday. This is the third case in Jenapur in the last one month where parents have abandoned their newborns after birth.

Police said the body of the baby boy was spotted by one Sankarshan Dalei of Raichhanda. Dalei had gone to the village ghat to take bath in Brahmani river when he saw the body floating in the water. He immediately informed other villagers about the incident.

On being informed, Jenapur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the baby’s body from the river with help of locals. The body was sent to Danagadi community health centre (CHC) in Kalinga Nagar for postmortem.

Sources said the baby boy was barely a few days old. Police have initiated a probe and are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the infant’s death. An officer of Jenapur police station said postmortem report will reveal if the newborn drowned or was killed before being dumped in the river. Prima facie, it appears that the newborn was abandoned by his parents.

“Police will verify the records of recent deliveries in nearby hospitals and check with the locals to find out who threw the baby in the river,” he added. Earlier on April 19, the body of a newborn girl was found on the banks of a canal near Barkana playground within Jenapur police limits. A few days back, body of a baby boy was also recovered from Jenapur.

