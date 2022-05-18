STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30000 Class IX students in Odisha to take improvement test

The Board will be seeking an exhaustive report from DEOs as why students could not appear despite having been enrolled by their respective school headmasters. 

Exam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Tuesday announced the result of Class IX examination conducted in the form of Summative Assessment-1 and Summative Assessment-2. The Board said all the students who had appeared the exams will be promoted to Class X, but with a rider. Those who have secures less than 33 per cent will have to undergo improvement classes and take improvement tests before their promotion.

Board Secretary Srikant Tarai said of the total 5,66,269 students enrolled, 5,51,334 had appeared the examination while 14,935 student had remained absent.“All the students who have appeared the examination shall be promoted to class-X. However, as many as 30,138 students who have obtained F-II grade by securing below 33 per cent of the total marks shall have to improve their performance in improvement tests,” he  said.

The Board will be seeking an exhaustive report from DEOs as why students could not appear despite having been enrolled by their respective school headmasters. The school will provide remedial teaching to the students who have secured F-II grade. They will be given three chances to acquire qualifying marks in each failed subject. The first, second and third improvement test would be conducted on June 1, 8 and 16. The school will prepare questions of 20 marks and the improvement test will be of 40 minutes duration, the BSE stated.

