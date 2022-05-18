STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quality of medical facilities in State: Orissa HC to hear PIL on holiday

The DLSAs were also asked to find out whether all the medical staff including doctors, nurses, ward staff, who are assigned to that facility are in attendance. 

Published: 18th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to file a reply to the reports submitted by district legal services authorities (DLSAs) after visiting the district headquarter hospitals (DHHs), community health centres (CHCs) and PHCs.While seeking reply the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray fixed May 21, a holiday for elaborate hearing on the analysis of the reports.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Chittaranjan Mohanty, a lawyer and social activist on quality of healthcare facilities in the State in 2018. The court had earlier ordered an on-the-spot inquiry by the DLSAs on the healthcare facilities in their respective districts.The court had asked Mohanty who argued his case in person “not to divulge the contents of these reports and the video clips to anyone including the media or any third party till further orders from the Court”. 

The secretaries of the DLSAs were asked to report on condition of the medical facilities in terms of cleanliness, sanitation, toilet facilities, power and infrastructure, adequacy of stocks of drugs and medicines, equipment; availability of ambulance, accessibility - connectivity by road, availability of public transport to reach the facility and ability to deal with emergencies. 

The DLSAs were also asked to find out whether all the medical staff including doctors, nurses, ward staff, who are assigned to that facility are in attendance. On May 21, the court will also hear along with the reports from the DLSAs the issue of doctors attached to DHHs, CHCs and PHCs carrying on their private practice without attending to their duties in the government facilities. According to the prevailing order, the government had allowed private practice with some conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp