STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Students, parents seek reopening of school closed two years back due to lack of enrolment

Complaining that the closure has inconvenienced students, who are now forced to go to another school in a neighbouring village, the parents said, they will intensify their agitation.

Published: 18th May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  For over a week now, students of Jhatiapada primary school under Salapada gram panchayat of Badachana block and their guardians are on a dharna before the Block Education Office (BEO) demanding reopening of the school that has been shut down since two years due to low enrolment.

Complaining that the closure has inconvenienced students, who are now forced to go to another school in a neighbouring village, the parents said, they will intensify their agitation if the village primary school is not reopened.

“We do not want our children to go to faraway places because their safety is foremost for us. Hence we want immediate reopening of our village school,” said Dushashan Dehury, a guardian. The Jhatiapada primary school was established by the State government a decade back. But it was shut down due to low enrolment in 2020 and merged with nearby primary school in Sailipada village.

Opposing  the decision, the villagers had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court in 2020 and the court had directed the authorities concerned to consider reopening the school. But the School and Mass Education department reportedly did not take any initiative in the direction.

Contacted, Badachana BEO Harihar Dalei said, “The school was shut down as it had less than 20 students as per the decision of the government in 2020 and merged with the nearby primary school. The students were enrolled in nearby Sailipada primary school.” The BEO also added, as many as 43 primary schools were closed down in Badachana block in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhatiapada primary school
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp