Toll collection triggers public anger in Sambalpur  

Published: 18th May 2022 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Collection of toll by Ashoka Buildcon on the road connecting NH-53 at Barhagoda with Amsadha in Bargarh district has sparked public resentment among residents of Sambalpur. A group of residents under the aegis of Utkantha, a city-based organisation, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North Suresh Chandra Dalai in this regard. The residents sought the RDC’s intervention to stop toll collection by Ashoka Buildcon. 

The memorandum stated that the road from NH-53 at Barhagoda to Amsadha has been constructed by the Rural Development department. The money of taxpayers was used for construction of the road. However, Ashoka Buildcon has put up barricades on the road and collecting money illegally from vehicles. 

“Ashoka Buildcon did not construct the road but is collecting toll from commuters. The firm only executed the widening work of NH-53 from Ainthapali in Sambalpur to Luhurachati in Bargarh,” alleged the residents. 

Surya Panigrahi, a resident, said, “We are not opposed to collection of money by Ashoka Buildcon at its toll plaza located on the outskirts of Bargarh town. But toll collection by the firm on another road, which is built by the Rural Development department, is illegal.

The employees of Ashoka Buildcon have put up barricades and are forcefully collecting money from people. They don’t have the right to obstruct a public road which has been built by the government.” RDC Dalai received the memorandum and assured the residents that he would take up the matter with the Bargarh Collector.

