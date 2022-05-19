Elephant herd kills man, panic in Odisha's Suliapada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Suliapada block in Mayurbhanj district are in a state of panic after a 42-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Chhatu Tudu of Kathshirishi village was asleep inside his thatched house when a herd of six elephants attacked him.

As per sources, the six elephants had separated from a herd of 71 elephants who entered human settlement and had been damaging crops and houses in the village.

Suliapada range officer of Baripada territorial division Rabinarayan Mohanty who rushed for a spot inquiry said, a herd of six elephants broke the house when Tudu was asleep around 11 pm.

“The elephants damaged the thatched house and killed the man,” Mohanty said.

After the news spread, residents living in thatched houses and huts have taken shelter in their neighbours’ pucca houses.

Mohanty said only after a post mortem it will be clear whether the wall of the house fell on the man or he was trampled by the elephants.

The department has provided Rs 40,000 compensation to the family of the deceased and the rest will be paid soon after formalities.

Forest department sources said, a herd of 71 elephants entered Mayurbhanj through West Bengal-Odisha border around 10 days ago and then moved to Rashgobindpur and Betnoti.

They had returned through the same route but were sighted in Rashgobindpur range four days ago. Last night six elephants came to Kathshirishi village and created havoc.

Presently, the elephants were seen in Palo-Kundia area bordering the State. More than 50 forest personnel have been deployed to keep a watch on the movement of the elephants who have damaged at least five houses, the officer stated.