Groom in Odisha faints on mandap as bride refuses to marry

Published: 19th May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In an unusual turn of events, a groom fell unconscious on the marriage mandap after his to-be bride threw away her bangles when wedding rituals were underway in Remu village under Baliapal police station of Balasore district. Though the incident happened on May 13, the video of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

In the clip, the groom from Devkumar village under Jaleswar police station reached Remu village for his marriage on the fateful day.

As the marriage rituals began, he saw the bride on mandap removing bangles from her hands which is considered inauspicious. Disturbed, the groom fainted.  

Though the bride’s parents and relatives opposed her behaviour, she expressed her unhappiness saying the marriage was being conducted against her wish, the video further showed.

The bride was also seen being beaten up by her parents for her conduct. As per sources, the groom returned and married another girl the next day. 

