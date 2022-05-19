GST wing raids edible oil producing units in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State CT and GST enforcement wing conducted simultaneous raids on seven rice bran oil producing on Wednesday.

The inspection conducted following allegations that oil extraction plants are purchasing raw materials out of account and selling the rice bran oil produced out of the same without issue of tax invoice in order to evade payment of tax.

The enforcement wing identified seven producers located in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Kalahandi and conducted simultaneous raids at their producing units, place of business and godowns.

Preliminary investigation revealed these manufacturers have paid very negligible amount of differential tax on their sales despite having huge turnover. The units are also not reversing ITC on exempted sales leading to non-payment of legitimate tax due to excess claim of ITC.

"The investigating teams are verifying purchase and sale details, manufacturing account and the information available in computers and laptops. They are also recording the physical stock available on their business premises and godown for cross verification with books of accounts," said a senior tax official.