STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New gate for Utkal University

The executing agency of the project -  Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation - on Tuesday released the drawings of the proposed gate.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Utkal University

Utkal University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the new entrance gate of Utkal University which was announced back in 2018, will finally begin now.

The executing agency of the project -  Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation - on Tuesday released the drawings of the proposed gate.

The new entrance will come up at the Vani Vihar square (towards VSS Nagar) and the existing one will be used as the exit gate.

Sources in the university said the entrance will be constructed over the drainage channel from the highway and lead to the administrative building of the institute.

The university authorities recently closed the VSS Nagar entry point to the institute for initiating the work. The State government has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the new gate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utkal University
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp