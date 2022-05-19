New gate for Utkal University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the new entrance gate of Utkal University which was announced back in 2018, will finally begin now.

The executing agency of the project - Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation - on Tuesday released the drawings of the proposed gate.

The new entrance will come up at the Vani Vihar square (towards VSS Nagar) and the existing one will be used as the exit gate.

Sources in the university said the entrance will be constructed over the drainage channel from the highway and lead to the administrative building of the institute.

The university authorities recently closed the VSS Nagar entry point to the institute for initiating the work. The State government has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the new gate.