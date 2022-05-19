Odisha government to provide Rs 428.95 crore to develop mega aluminium park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost creation of industrial infrastructure in the State, government has decided to extend budgetary support of Rs 428.95 crore to develop the mega aluminium park at Angul.

The financial support includes compensation to be paid by the government for land acquisition for the project.

A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the State Cabinet held on Wednesday virtually. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over the meeting in which 32 proposals were cleared.

The mega aluminium park project to be executed through the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), will be completed within three years.

The development of the project has been kept under focus sector as per Vision 2025 and is being monitored under the 5T framework regularly. The Cabinet maintained that considering the present scenario of industrialisation in other states, the State needs to provide land at competitive price with world class infrastructure to attract entrepreneurs to set up units in the parks.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of IDCO to procure over 871 acre of land for its land bank from Tata Power Company Limited. The land at Barang tehsil in Cuttack district was leased out to set up a coal-based power plant. The land will now be utilised for attracting other industrial projects. The government will extend financial assistance of Rs 62.38 crore for recovery of the land.

Amid the raging controversy over the Srimandir Parikrama project, the Cabinet approved allotment of one acre and 320 decimal of land to 13 displaced mathas without payment of consideration value of government land under rehabilitation and resettlement package. Stamp duty and registration fees will also be remitted for the 13 mathas.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that several projects in the irrigation and drinking water sectors were cleared at the meeting. A scheme for sustainable harnessing of groundwater deficit areas through deep borewell projects with an outlay of Rs 4198.16 crore to be implemented through four years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 was given the go ahead. The scheme aims to create irrigation potential of two lakh hectares in rabi and five lakh hectares in kharif by installation of one lakh deep borewells in five years.

The Cabinet also gave green signal for Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiari Yojana (MATY) with an outlay of Rs 811.45 crore. The project to be implemented for three years from 2022-23 to 2024-25 will create irrigation potential of 27,600 hectares.

The government plans to construct 1,280 check dams across the streams and small rivers throughout the State to provide assured irrigation facilities to farmers. Besides, it will also provide drinking water facilities to the villages in post monsoon period and replenish recharge of groundwater.

Other key decisions