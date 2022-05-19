Two houses looted in Odisha's Tirtol, no arrests yet

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic has gripped residents within Tirtol police limits after two dacoity cases were reported in the last two days. On Wednesday, two miscreants including a woman broke into the house of a lecturer in Banito village and carried out a loot in broad daylight.

Bibhuti Bhusan Das, a lecturer in the department of Physics at Utkal Bharati Mahavidyalaya, had gone to Raham Bazaar at around 7 am when the miscreants entered his house on pretext of meeting him.

They then gagged his wife Kadambini and tied up her hands and legs before looting gold ornaments worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15,000 cash at gunpoint. They then fled. Das later filed a police case.

In a similar incident, Rs 50,000 cash was stolen from a petty trader’s house in Manijanga. The man filed a case after that.

Tirtol IIC Jugal Kishore Das said a search for the miscreants is on and the accused will be nabbed soon. No arrests have yet been made.

