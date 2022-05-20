STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP officials disrupt Odisha’s pipe water supply in Kotia

The neighbouring State allegedly stopped the ongoing pipe water project in Naredivalasa citing it to be their territory. 

Published: 20th May 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh officials stopping the project work in Naredivalasa village

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Andhra Pradesh’s interference in disputed Kotia panchayat escalated after a group of officials from the neighbouring State allegedly stopped the ongoing pipe water project in Naredivalasa citing it to be their territory. Sources said, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division of Koraput has laid out a plan for pipe water supply in cluster basis to each household in Kotia villages under the Vasudha Scheme. Accordingly, a contractor began the project on Wednesday by laying pipelines after digging roadsides so that water points can be installed at each household in Naredivalasa. 

Significantly, none of the villagers had any objection to the project and they cooperated with the workers for the development works. However, as soon as the news spread to Sallur block under Vizianagaram district, a group of officials rushed to Naredivalasa and resisted the work. They opposed the contractor and asked him not to lay the pipelines by the road claiming that the areas fall under AP jurisdiction. 

The contractor immediately stopped the waterworks in Naredivalasa and returned to block headquarters of Pottangi. He complained the matter to the BDO on Thursday and other senior RWSS officials of Koraput. 
It is learnt that AP officials too informed Sallur rural police station against the contractor. Additional Chief Engineer of RWSS, Koraput MR Mali admitted the interference of AP officials in Odisha’s pipe water project and disruption in the works.“I have already asked the ground staff of RWSS to rush to the spot and sort out the disruption so that work can resume at the earliest,” Mali said.

