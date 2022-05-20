STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM okays Rs 70 crore plan for Cuttack Chandi revamp

Yajna mandap, Chandipatha mandap, Hanuman temple, new kitchen in the offing.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Blueprint of the temple plan | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 70 crore for the development of Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack. Announcing the project, the Chief Minister said that the project to be implemented under the Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and tourist Destination scheme of the 5T initiative will be completed within a year. He sought the cooperation of people of Cuttack for execution of the project as Maa Chandi temple has a very important position in the overall development of the city.

The Chief Minister approved the budget after watching a presentation on the project by the Works department. The development plan was prepared and will be implemented by the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC). As per the project a stone boundary wall having four gates will be constructed around the temple. 

The temple will have a yajna mandap (platform), a chandipatha mandap, a mundan (tonsuring) mandap, a Hanuman temple, a discourse hall and a kitchen. The entire surface of the temple will be covered with Khondalite stones, illuminated with lights and landscaped. CCTV cameras would also be installed to ensure safety of the devotees. The Bata Mangala temple will also be renovated.

A Yatri Nivas will be constructed for the convenience of the devotees. Facilities of cloak room and drinking water supply will also come up.The project includes construction of a prasad sale counter and parking space. Besides, 18 shops will be constructed for shopkeepers who would be displaced by the project. Rest room for the servitors and an administrative office will also be constructed. The height of the floor of the temple will be raised for release of water. The road in front of the temple will be diverted as the temple is very close to it. Besides, movement of heavy vehicles will be controlled near the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maa Chandi temple Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp