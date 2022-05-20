CM okays Rs 70 crore plan for Cuttack Chandi revamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 70 crore for the development of Maa Chandi temple in Cuttack. Announcing the project, the Chief Minister said that the project to be implemented under the Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and tourist Destination scheme of the 5T initiative will be completed within a year. He sought the cooperation of people of Cuttack for execution of the project as Maa Chandi temple has a very important position in the overall development of the city.

The Chief Minister approved the budget after watching a presentation on the project by the Works department. The development plan was prepared and will be implemented by the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC). As per the project a stone boundary wall having four gates will be constructed around the temple.

The temple will have a yajna mandap (platform), a chandipatha mandap, a mundan (tonsuring) mandap, a Hanuman temple, a discourse hall and a kitchen. The entire surface of the temple will be covered with Khondalite stones, illuminated with lights and landscaped. CCTV cameras would also be installed to ensure safety of the devotees. The Bata Mangala temple will also be renovated.

A Yatri Nivas will be constructed for the convenience of the devotees. Facilities of cloak room and drinking water supply will also come up.The project includes construction of a prasad sale counter and parking space. Besides, 18 shops will be constructed for shopkeepers who would be displaced by the project. Rest room for the servitors and an administrative office will also be constructed. The height of the floor of the temple will be raised for release of water. The road in front of the temple will be diverted as the temple is very close to it. Besides, movement of heavy vehicles will be controlled near the temple.