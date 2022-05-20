STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former sarpanch brutally hacked to death in Ganjam  

Alarming rise in murders in Ganjam police district, 21 persons killed so far this year
 

Published: 20th May 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo : Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A former sarpanch of Khajapalli panchayat in Ganjam’s Kabisuryanagar was brutally hacked to death by a group of miscreants on Wednesday night.He was identified as 57-year-old Rajendra Bisoi. Sources said Rajendra had gone to nearby Khairpalli village for some work. He was returning home in a car with his friend and the driver late in the night when a group of armed miscreants in an MUV intercepted his vehicle near Bahalpali Hrada road. 

While the miscreants attacked Rajendra with swords, his friend and the driver escaped from the spot. The duo returned with locals but by the time, the miscreants had fled taking advantage of the darkness. However, they had left behind their MUV.On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed Rajendra to Kabisuryanagar hospital. But he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Police seized the former sarpanch’s car and the MUV. On Thursday, Rajendra’s body was sent for autopsy. 

Though the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that Rajendra was killed due to past enmity. Sources said last year, one Jitendra Bisoi was murdered near Deogaon Chowk within Kabisuryanagar police limits. Though five persons were arrested in this connection, supporters of Jitendra suspected that Rajendra was behind the murder. Besides, the former sarpanch had enmity with another group in Khajapalli village. 

Police have registered a case and started investigating into Rajendra’s murder. Apprehending law and order situation, armed police have been deployed in Khajapalli village.Notably, there has been an alarming rise in murder cases in Ganjam police district. According to police records, 21 persons have been murdered in the district so far this year. In 2021, 79 murder cases were registered.Similarly in Berhampur police district, 21 murder cases were registered in 2021 and this year, seven persons have been killed.

