Heatwave set to return, Odisha to see rise in mercury

IMD forecasts a 2-4 degree Celsius rise in temperature at many places from Sunday.
 

Published: 20th May 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

A woman and her son use umbrella to protect themselves from the blazing sun while crossing Jaydev Vihar road stretch in Bhubaneswar. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The gruelling heat conditions are set to make a comeback in the State from the weekend with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a rise in maximum temperature by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree at many places in the State.“Daytime temperature is likely to rise across Odisha from Sunday onwards. Isolated places may also witness above normal temperature,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

The mercury level dropped at many places in the State in the last two days due to cloudy skies and thundershower activity. The Capital City, which recorded 34.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, is expected to witness about 39 degree on Sunday.“Thundershower activity is likely to decrease by weekend as moisture availability will remain low. Isolated places in interior Odisha are expected to record 1 degree to 2 degree above normal temperature for about three days from Sunday,” said Biswas. The sweltering heat conditions will subside in the subsequent three to four days, he added.

However, there is also something to cheer as the conditions are favourable for the advancement of the south-west monsoon.“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal and some parts of south Arabian Sea during next two days,” said Biswas.The extended range forecast has indicated that the monsoon will reach Kerala by May 27. The south-west monsoon normally reaches Odisha around June 10.

“If the monsoon current is strong then it might reach Odisha before 10 days but it may take more time if it is weak. More details can be ascertained by next week,” Biswas said.On Thursday, only three places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius or more. Boudh was the hottest at 42 degree, followed by Malkangiri 41 degree and Sundargarh 40 degree. Cuttack recorded 34.8 degree Celsius during the period.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower activity at a few places in the State in the next four days.Thunderstorm with lightning is expected at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts on Friday.

