Infrastructure boost for VIMSAR on the cards

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to get a major infrastructure boost as talks for preparation of a master plan for development of the premier health facility are underway.

A review meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on May 10 which was chaired by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and attended by VIMSAR authorities. In the meeting, the Minister reportedly instructed to prepare a master plan for development of VIMSAR keeping in view the current requirements and future prospects.

Director of VIMSAR Lalit Meher said a meeting will be convened in June to discuss the preparation of the master plan. The meet will be held in presence of the Sambalpur Collector, officials from the Public Works department and some professors of VIMSAR. “The matter has already been discussed with the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North who has given approval for holding the meet,” Meher informed.

Sources said the master plan will include complete renovation of the existing infrastructure including buildings and other facilities. Besides, the unutilised land of around 79 acre which is in possession of VIMSAR will be used for construction of new facilities.

Being the largest government healthcare facility in western Odisha, VIMSAR not only caters to patients of the region but also witnesses a significant footfall from the nearby states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. While more space is likely to be created in the hospital under the development plan, doctors of VIMSAR are hoping for upgradation of the equipment and machinery to facilitate better treatment for patients.