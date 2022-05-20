Odisha Budget 2022-23: Departments asked to submit modified proposals by May 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State government preparing to present the full Budget for the financial year 2022-23 during the coming Assembly session in June, all departments have been directed to submit modified proposals by next week. In a bid to capture the quantum and the quality of research and development (R&D) expenditure across all departments, the government has stressed on the need to prepare a separate R&D Budget.

The Budget Estimates (Vote-on-Account), 2022-23 was presented in the Assembly on March 30 instead of a full Budget due to time constraint for completing the entire legislative process on account of the panchayat and municipal elections during February and March. Of a total budget outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for the financial year, the VoA of Rs 1,06,498 was passed in March 31 to enable the departments to incur expenditure for the first four months of the financial year on existing establishment, schemes and projects.

As some time has passed post-Budget (VoA), the departments are expected to need some internal re-alignment of Budget allocations to give effect to certain policy decisions, like implementation of new schemes and programmes, new Centrally-sponsored schemes and other evolving development and welfare priorities of the government. Since the VoA provisions would be subsumed for the full Budget, Principal Secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev has asked all departments to submit modified proposals, if any, within the ceiling.

The secretaries of all department will have to place their estimates along with the list of schemes earmarked for R&D on or before May 25 for formulation of Budget estimates for 2022-23.There have also been instances of re-appropriations so as to meet any additional requirement by surrender under appropriate units of expenditure. The departments have been categorically asked to address the issues in the Budget process.