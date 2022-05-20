Woman’s self-immolation bid outside police station foiled  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: High drama ensued in front of Malkangiri Model police station here on Thursday morning after a 50-year-old woman tried to self-immolate accusing the cops of inaction over her complaint. The self-immolation bid was, however, foiled by the cops and locals present at the spot. The woman was identified as by Sukanti Majhi of Gangla village.

Sources said Sukanti accompanied by her sister-in-law and other family members arrived at the police station situated in the heart of Malkangiri town in the morning. All of a sudden, she doused herself in kerosene and tried to self-immolate alleging inaction of police on her FIR against her brother-in-law and his family members whom she accused of assault. Police personnel and some women rescued Sukanti and rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

As per the woman’s complaint, her husband, Bhagu Hantal, passed away recently. While the 10th day death rituals of Bhagu were being observed in the village on May 9, Sukanti’s brother-in-law and his family members allegedly thrashed her and her sister-in-law.

The same day, she lodged an FIR against Bhagu’s brother in Malkangiri model police station. However, police took no action against the accused except visiting the village and the accused’s house, alleged Sukanti’s sister-in-law Debaki Hantal.

“Despite repeated pleas to police officials, the accused are yet to be arrested. Frustrated over the failure of police in providing her justice, Sukanti tried to end her life,” Debaki added. Contacted, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said notices have been served to the accused basing on the FIR lodged by the woman. Besides, a counter FIR has also been lodged against Sukanti by the accused on May 10.