STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman’s self-immolation bid outside police station foiled  

Sources said Sukanti accompanied by her sister-in-law and other family members arrived at the police station situated in the heart of Malkangiri town in the morning.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Locals carrying Sukanti outside Malkangiri Model police station | express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: High drama ensued in front of Malkangiri Model police station here on Thursday morning after a 50-year-old woman tried to self-immolate accusing the cops of inaction over her complaint. The self-immolation bid was, however, foiled by the cops and locals present at the spot. The woman was identified as by Sukanti Majhi of Gangla village.

Sources said Sukanti accompanied by her sister-in-law and other family members arrived at the police station situated in the heart of Malkangiri town in the morning. All of a sudden, she doused herself in kerosene and tried to self-immolate alleging inaction of police on her FIR against her brother-in-law and his family members whom she accused of assault. Police personnel and some women rescued Sukanti and rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

As per the woman’s complaint, her husband, Bhagu Hantal, passed away recently. While the 10th day death rituals of Bhagu were being observed in the village on May 9, Sukanti’s brother-in-law and his family members allegedly thrashed her and her sister-in-law.

The same day, she lodged an FIR against Bhagu’s brother in Malkangiri model police station. However, police took no action against the accused except visiting the village and the accused’s house, alleged Sukanti’s sister-in-law Debaki Hantal.

“Despite repeated pleas to police officials, the accused are yet to be arrested. Frustrated over the failure of police in providing her justice, Sukanti tried to end her life,” Debaki added. Contacted, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said notices have been served to the accused basing on the FIR lodged by the woman. Besides, a counter FIR has also been lodged against Sukanti by the accused on May 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self-immolation Malkangiri
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp